National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) SVP Sells $259,479.32 in Stock

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) SVP Jeff Busbee sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $259,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

National Vision opened at $41.03 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 81.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,240,000 after buying an additional 850,315 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 110.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,732,000 after buying an additional 630,425 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 87.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,313,000 after buying an additional 540,041 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 295.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 987,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,906,000 after buying an additional 737,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 260.4% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 835,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after buying an additional 603,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

EYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on shares of National Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

