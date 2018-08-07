National Instruments (NATI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NATI. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

National Instruments traded down $0.06, reaching $44.41, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 473,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,921. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.02.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

In other news, Director James J. Truchard sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $723,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,304,624.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,126,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345,037 shares in the company, valued at $285,970,817.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,972 shares of company stock worth $8,175,364. Corporate insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $53,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,697.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 380,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 313.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 489,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after acquiring an additional 371,180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 260.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 395,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 286,141 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 357.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 242,499 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

