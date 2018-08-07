National Instruments (NATI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NATI. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of National Instruments opened at $45.06 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $53.57. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.02.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

In related news, Director James J. Truchard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,126,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,345,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,970,817.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $264,119.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,472 shares of company stock valued at $7,451,389 over the last three months. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in National Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,697.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 380,297 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

