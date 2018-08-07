National Health Investors (NHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 53.88%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Health Investors to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NHI opened at $76.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 15.21 and a quick ratio of 15.21. National Health Investors has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.