National General (NGHC) & Markel (MKL) Financial Comparison

National General (NASDAQ: NGHC) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of National General shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of National General shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Markel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares National General and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General 2.23% 8.80% 1.63% Markel 5.79% 2.89% 0.84%

Volatility & Risk

National General has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National General pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Markel does not pay a dividend. National General pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National General has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for National General and Markel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National General 0 2 4 0 2.67 Markel 0 3 2 0 2.40

National General currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Markel has a consensus target price of $1,216.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.12%. Given National General’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National General is more favorable than Markel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National General and Markel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General $4.43 billion 0.67 $105.84 million $1.09 25.62 Markel $6.06 billion 2.70 $395.26 million $3.62 325.91

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than National General. National General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Markel beats National General on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage. It also provides homeowners policies consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences, as well as additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners. In addition, this segment offers small business automobile insurance products, which covers liability and physical damage caused by light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles; motorcycle insurance products for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles; and lender-placed insurance products, including fire, home, and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products, such as accident/AD&D coverage in the event of bodily injury or death due to accidental means; hospital indemnity; short term coverage post discharge from acute care/rehab center to the nursing home setting; and short-term medical plans. This segment also offers cancer/critical illness policies, stop loss programs for small and large employers, and basic dental and vision coverage products. In addition, it distributes life and health insurance to groups and individuals. The company was formerly known as American Capital Acquisition Corporation. National General Holdings Corp. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages. The International Insurance segment provides professional and general liability, marine and energy, and property insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, including crime, contingency, accident and health, specialty, short-term trade credit, and other coverages. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products, including structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety, as well as public entity, aviation, whole account, accident and health coverage, offshore and onshore marine and energy risks, and agriculture. The company also operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; manufacturer of transportation and other industrial equipment; and a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers, as well as offers capital solutions to asset and wealth management firms. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

