National CineMedia (NCMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.20.

National CineMedia opened at $8.46 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $650.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.88.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.48 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $7,230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $251,635.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,401,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,265 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 391,896 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $12,590,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

