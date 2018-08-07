National CineMedia (NCMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.20.
National CineMedia opened at $8.46 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $650.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.88.
In other news, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $7,230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $251,635.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,401,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,265 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 391,896 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $12,590,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
