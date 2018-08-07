National Bank Financial Comments on TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s FY2019 Earnings (TRP)

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock in a research report issued on Thursday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRP. Zacks Investment Research cut TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:TRP opened at $45.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.61. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 44.9% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 13,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 13.9% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 47.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

