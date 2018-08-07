Nathan’s Famous (NATH) Posts Earnings Results

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous opened at $88.80 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.93 million, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of -0.08. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.71, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NATH. BidaskClub raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

