NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. On average, analysts expect NanoString Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NanoString Technologies opened at $12.34 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $318.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.62. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

