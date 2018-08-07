Nabors Industries (NBR) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of NBR opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $761.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.76 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

