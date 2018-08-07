MyWish (WISH) Price Down 10.8% This Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $3,746.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can now be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014023 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000420 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00384730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00192799 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000193 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000752 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish launched on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,825,212 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

