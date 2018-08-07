MyWish Price Down 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $2,436.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003467 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00380897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00193459 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000805 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,825,212 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

