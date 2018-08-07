Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.67%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 70,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $3,030,415.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 154,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Langer sold 10,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $359,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,773.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,811 shares of company stock worth $20,256,716. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYGN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Myriad Genetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.18.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

