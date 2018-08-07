MUSE Hits Market Cap of $4.50 Million (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. One MUSE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MUSE has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. MUSE has a market cap of $4.50 million and $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MUSE Coin Profile

MUSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for MUSE is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . MUSE’s official website is museblockchain.com . MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MUSE

MUSE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

