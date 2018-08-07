Murphy USA (MUSA) PT Set at $84.00 by Stephens

Stephens set a $84.00 price objective on Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Murphy USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

