Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 2,140 Shares of Rogers Co. (ROG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Rogers were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 4.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,477,000 after purchasing an additional 64,426 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 549,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rogers by 102.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 227,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114,835 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Rogers by 1,503.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 169,830 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Rogers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $127.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $105.60 and a twelve month high of $184.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $214.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $165,107.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,479.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

