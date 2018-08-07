Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Position in Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,640 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,360 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 86,417 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 596,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 41.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 137,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 910,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 86.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 39,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Citigroup lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Shares of Southwestern Energy opened at $5.09 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.