MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $1.04 Million in UGI Corp (UGI) Stock

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MHI Funds LLC increased its position in UGI by 9,160.5% during the second quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,470,510.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $151,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,426 shares in the company, valued at $426,608.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,332 shares of company stock worth $8,721,074. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on UGI from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). UGI had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

