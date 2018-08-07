MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 14,000 Versum Materials Inc (VSM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSM. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Versum Materials by 87.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,726,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,235,000 after buying an additional 1,737,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Versum Materials by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,128,000 after buying an additional 290,001 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Versum Materials during the first quarter worth $8,850,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Versum Materials by 3,096.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 143,561 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Versum Materials by 39.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 430,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

VSM opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. Versum Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.84 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 459.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Versum Materials’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

VSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Versum Materials from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

