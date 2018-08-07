Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPVD. ValuEngine raised shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th.
Mountain Province Diamonds opened at $2.30 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $483.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.18. Mountain Province Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
