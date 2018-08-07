Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPVD. ValuEngine raised shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Mountain Province Diamonds opened at $2.30 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $483.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.18. Mountain Province Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Mountain Province Diamonds by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 290,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mountain Province Diamonds by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Mountain Province Diamonds by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 67,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.