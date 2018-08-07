Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shares Gap Down to $121.52

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $126.79, but opened at $121.52. Motorola Solutions shares last traded at $117.67, with a volume of 2021651 shares traded.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research set a $120.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 72.54% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,975,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $954,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

