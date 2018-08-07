Motorola Solutions (MSI) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Argus

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Argus to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.23.

Motorola Solutions opened at $119.22 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,656.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

