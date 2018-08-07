Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News stories about Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Motorcar Parts of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.2102800078729 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $21.77. 837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $121.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

