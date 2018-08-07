Mosaic (MOS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mosaic earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.2675342845684 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:
Shares of Mosaic opened at $30.45 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.48.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.98.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.
