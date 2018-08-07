Mosaic Co (MOS) Stake Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 758,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,619 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Mosaic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mosaic by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Mosaic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,977,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,981,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.98.

Shares of Mosaic opened at $30.45 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.48. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

