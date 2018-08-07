MorphoSys (MOR) PT Set at €110.00 by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €95.40 ($112.24).

MorphoSys opened at €106.10 ($124.82) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. MorphoSys has a one year low of €49.63 ($58.39) and a one year high of €88.10 ($103.65).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

