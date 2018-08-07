Morgan Stanley Trims Teleflex (TFX) Target Price to $295.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $298.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.10.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $245.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $203.13 and a 12-month high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $609.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.97 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In other Teleflex news, VP John Deren sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.57, for a total transaction of $383,315.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,804.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total value of $2,475,141.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,660,305.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,271 shares of company stock valued at $15,461,639 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

