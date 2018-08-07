Morgan Stanley Trims Franklin Resources (BEN) Target Price to $30.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BEN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.18.

Shares of Franklin Resources opened at $32.30 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Franklin Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 80,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the closed-end fund to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,016,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after buying an additional 146,128 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 733,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 566,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after buying an additional 60,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

