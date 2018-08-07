Morgan Stanley Raises Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE) Price Target to $21.00

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.58.

ETE opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.94 billion. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 100.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 78.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 357.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 7,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

