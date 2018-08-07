Morgan Stanley (MS) Holdings Lessened by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,220 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.05.

Shares of Morgan Stanley opened at $49.91 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.