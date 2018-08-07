Morgan Stanley Lowers Ford Motor (F) Price Target to $15.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Ford Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.48 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.14 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 25,921,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,492,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $55,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $384,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.