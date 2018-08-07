Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (MSD) Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 96.7% in the first quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 71.0% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 17.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 61,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,457,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt opened at $8.88 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

