More Coin Price Tops $0.19 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. One More Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002601 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $370,677.00 and $3,519.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014019 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00377245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00190773 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000196 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014287 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000735 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

