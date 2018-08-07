Montgomery Street Income Securities (MTS) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -0.20

Media headlines about Montgomery Street Income Securities (NYSE:MTS) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Montgomery Street Income Securities earned a news impact score of -0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.8587363694656 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Montgomery Street Income Securities remained flat at $$17.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Montgomery Street Income Securities has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $17.84.

Montgomery Street Income Street Securities, Inc is a closed-end, diversified management investment company (the Fund). The Fund’s investment objective is to seek as high a level of current income as is consistent with prudent investment risks, from a diversified portfolio primarily consisted of debt securities.

