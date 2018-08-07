Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,504 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nike were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nike in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Nike from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $760,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,898.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $8,241,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,914.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,778 shares of company stock worth $46,116,326. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.