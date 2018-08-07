Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $207,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 131.8% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 314.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

NASDAQ CSJ opened at $103.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $105.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1929 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

