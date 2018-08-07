Monster Beverage (MNST) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

MNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Monster Beverage opened at $59.41 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 121,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its position in Monster Beverage by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

