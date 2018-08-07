Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) VP Saria Tseng Sells 4,729 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $641,488.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 291,851 shares in the company, valued at $39,589,588.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 21st, Saria Tseng sold 5,070 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $663,713.70.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.45. The company had a trading volume of 514,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $142.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $139.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,936,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

