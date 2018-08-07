Monoeci Price Reaches $0.0792 (XMCC)

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. Monoeci has a total market cap of $464,119.00 and $104,615.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monoeci has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One Monoeci coin can currently be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00001122 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.67 or 0.02944155 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013202 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000780 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005300 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002782 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000090 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003191 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Monoeci Profile

Monoeci (CRYPTO:XMCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 7,553,367 coins and its circulating supply is 5,863,367 coins. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monoeci’s official website is www.monacocoin.net

Monoeci Coin Trading

Monoeci can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monoeci should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monoeci using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

