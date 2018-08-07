Moneygram International (MGI) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) shares dropped 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 733,192 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 692,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

MGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Moneygram International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.93.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $374.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 7,437.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,467,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 38.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 334,658 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 341,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 317,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

