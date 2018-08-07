Monero (XMR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20.14 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. Monero has a market cap of $1.91 billion and $20.14 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $117.29 or 0.01665082 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Bithumb, Bitfinex and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010551 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 16,266,706 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Nanex, Kraken, Bitbns, SouthXchange, Exmo, OpenLedger DEX, Coinbe, DragonEX, TradeOgre, Bitlish, Huobi, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Gate.io, Coinut, Crex24, Binance, BTC Trade UA, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Bisq, CoinEx, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, BitBay, Braziliex, Qryptos, OKEx, Livecoin, Bithumb, Tux Exchange, Bitfinex, Ovis, Coinroom, Exrates, Upbit, Poloniex, B2BX, Cryptomate and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.