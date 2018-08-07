Molina Healthcare (MOH) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Molina Healthcare opened at $126.43 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $130.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $123,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock worth $336,666 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $220,000.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

