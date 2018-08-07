Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 30.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 34.9% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $186.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.00 and a 52-week high of $286.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,600,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 25,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $5,438,669.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,874.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 110,958 shares of company stock valued at $21,283,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. ValuEngine cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.07.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

