Moelis & Co (MC) Holdings Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Co by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,182 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $294,337.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 1,263 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $71,637.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,113 shares of company stock valued at $747,651. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of MC opened at $59.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.74. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $220.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.64 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 82.10%.

Moelis & Co Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

