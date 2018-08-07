Moeda Loyalty Points Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $578,066.00 (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $578,066.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00007181 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, CoinBene and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015111 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00372631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00194039 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ launch date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LBank, Gate.io, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

