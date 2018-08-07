Model N (MODN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.03-0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $35.2-35.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Model N in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Model N in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Model N stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.91. Model N has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Zack Rinat sold 31,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $567,098.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,250,009 shares in the company, valued at $58,532,662.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 7,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $128,017.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,813.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,038,778 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,211 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

