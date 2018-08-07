Model N (MODN) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.08

Media headlines about Model N (NYSE:MODN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Model N earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.2705263435068 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

MODN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N traded down $0.70, hitting $18.15, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 163,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Model N has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.49 million, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Model N had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 7,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $128,017.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,813.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zack Rinat sold 31,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $567,098.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,250,009 shares in the company, valued at $58,532,662.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,038,778 shares of company stock worth $17,723,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.