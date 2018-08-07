Mobius (MOBI) Price Hits $0.0572 on Top Exchanges

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Mobius token can now be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Mobius has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Mobius has a market cap of $22.07 million and $522,553.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mobius alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014007 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00376353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00190540 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Mobius Token Profile

Mobius’ genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 887,990,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,032,753 tokens. The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network . Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mobius is mobius.network . The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mobius Token Trading

Mobius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mobius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mobius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mobius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mobius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.