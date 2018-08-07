MMA Capital Management (MMAC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MMA Capital Management earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0794164973233 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MMA Capital Management traded down $0.15, reaching $27.30, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855. MMA Capital Management has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $153.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 27.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MMA Capital Management had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 115.03%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Gary A. Mentesana purchased 890 shares of MMA Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,231.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael L. Falcone purchased 1,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,185,661.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 141,542 shares of company stock worth $4,700,988 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMA Capital Management Company Profile

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.

