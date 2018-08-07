Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Valero Energy (VLO)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VLO. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Howard Weil cut Valero Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.99 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.33.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.38. 2,582,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,236. Valero Energy has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Valero Energy news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629,262.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $116,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,493 shares of company stock worth $10,602,116 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,934,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,853,000 after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,710,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,259,000 after purchasing an additional 228,702 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,743,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,522,000 after purchasing an additional 117,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,366,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,710,000 after purchasing an additional 166,469 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

